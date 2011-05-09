Ericsson highlights multiscreen products

Ericsson highlighted multiscreen management and content delivery for emerging IP-based TV services at ANGA Cable 2011 in Cologne, Germany, last week. This included the European debut of two solutions enabling operators to deliver content to consumers on more devices, the Media Delivery Management System and the Multi-Platform Stream Processor.

The Media Delivery Management System provides seamless, on-demand multiscreen service delivery to devices like connected TVs, set-top boxes, PCs, tablets, netbooks, handheld devices, mobile phones and gaming consoles. Building on the existing OpenStream Digital Services Platform, the Media Delivery Management System adds components for multiscreen services.

The Multi-Platform Stream Processor provides high-density linear TV transcoding, supporting up to 24 HD or 72 SD MPEG-4 AVC or MPEG-2 services. This enables operators to deliver more video services with more scope for time-shifted TV and support for disaster recovery sites.