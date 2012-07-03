Ericsson closes acquisition of Technicolor's broadcast services division

Ericsson has announced the completion of its acquisition of the Broadcast Services Division of Technicolor including playout operations in France, UK and Netherlands.

900 former Technicolor employees will be integrated into the Ericsson group in business unit Global Services over the coming months and will work under the Ericsson brand as of today.

With this acquisition, Ericsson broadens its managed services offerings for media broadcasters and confirms the company's long-term ambition and commitment to the area.