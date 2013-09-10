Ericsson Awarded Emmy for TV Advertising

LAS VEGAS—Ericsson will receive a Technology and Engineering Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for its development of dynamic ad insertion for video on demand content.



The company recognized the impact that time-shifted TV consumption was going to have on the advertising market and on the monetization of TV services in the first decade of the 21st century. They then created dynamic insertion technologies to keep ad assets fresh and relevant in on-demand video streams.



Ericsson played a key role in the creation and development of the SCTE 130 family of standards, which is still the most commonly deployed advertising standard by global television service providers.



The Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards honors achievements in Science Engineering and Technology for Broadcast Television.



This is Ericsson’s fourth Emmy, and it will be formally presented to Ericsson during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.