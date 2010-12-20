Endemol, foursquare team to develop TV series

Endemol, an international TV production company known for its reality TV franchises (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Fear Factor,” “Deal or No Deal” and “Big Brother”), has teamed with location-based mobile social network foursquare to develop a TV series in which the foursquare smart phone application will be “meaningfully integrated.” No other details of the show’s format have been revealed. With the foursquare application, users can see where their friends are hanging out and earn virtual badges by checking in at local venues on their device. Users can become “mayors” by checking in at a location more than anyone else.

Launched in March 2009, foursquare now has almost 5 million users worldwide who check in with the site more than 1.5 million times each day; CEO/co-founder Dennis Crowley says the company hopes to grow by working with Endemol.