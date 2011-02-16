Encompass Digital Media, U.S. Military bring live feeds from Afghanistan during Super Bowl XLV

Encompass Digital Media joined forces with the U.S. military’s Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) for the first HD satellite feed from Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan. Encompass’ partnership with DVIDS resulted in the delivery of video coverage from deployed U.S. service members enjoying Super Bowl XLV. Live footage aired on Fox’s exclusive broadcast of the game Feb. 6 at Cowboys Stadium, in Arlington, TX.

Since 2004, Encompass has been a partner for DVIDS’ media operations. As a result, the military has been able to leverage the most advanced video streaming and satellite transport technologies to produce broadcast-quality video, still images and print materials. These packaged products are made available for real-time distribution 24/7 via Encompass’ satellite and fiber infrastructure.