Encompass Digital helps broadcasters cover Hurricane Irene

Encompass Digital Media provided 24/7 remote site transmissions from North Carolina to Vermont to major U.S. and international broadcasters for breaking news coverage of Hurricane Irene by deploying seven of its transportable uplinks, the company said.

Encompass' Waterfront switch in New York City provided its clients with fiber and satellite connectivity delivering more than 100 feeds throughout the world. In addition, Encompass initiated 24/7 "hot standby" satellite uplink back-up network origination using its Atlanta and Minneapolis Teleports for both major New York area networks and for the New York-based networks originated out of Encompass.