Emotion delivers file-based automated loudness control at NAB 2013

LAS VEGAS—File-based signal processing specialist Emotion Systems will use NAB 2013 to launch version 3.0 of eFF, its automated loudness analysis and compliance software. The new version provides fast processing of all common file formats including Panasonic P2, and runs on OS X, Windows and Linux. The same processing platform also supports new video pre-processing tool eVe, shown for the first time at NAB 2013.



First, it handles the content in the file domain with no time or quality loss in decoding to baseband and the ability to handle any type of file including Dolby E audio, and MXF Op Atom, which can include multiple video segment files in a single wrapper. Second, it measures in one pass all the parameters: momentary loudness, short-term loudness, long-term loudness and true peak levels. Third, it can either deliver a detailed report on conformation, or it can automatically adjust – still in the file domain – levels to achieve compliance.



eFF has been deployed by Sony Pictures, NBC Access Hollywood, post house The Mill in New York and Los Angeles, Encompass Media, Ericsson, France 1 and Japanese national broadcaster NHK. Some of the added functionality in version 3.0 was prompted by NHK, which needed an automated tool to batch process tens of thousands of hours of P2 format video in an archiving project.



NAB 2013 also sees the launch of eVe, the Emotion Video Engine, a file-based media toolbox which includes a media analyser, a player and an XML export tool. It provides pre-processing and preparation of file-based media for multi-platform authoring, among other applications.



Emotion Systems will be in booth No. SU8603.



