Emmy Engineering Award goes to Stagetec NEXUS router

On Aug. 14, Stagetec was awarded the 2010 Emmy Engineering Award for its NEXUS digital audio routing system. The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences calls NEXUS “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today.” In particular, the awards committee emphasized the quality of the True-Match converter, which ensures realistic signal conversion from the analog to the digital domain.

The prestigious Emmy Engineering Award is presented to an individual, company or organization for developments that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the transmission, recording or reception of TV. The 62nd Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards were hosted by Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar of “Big Bang Theory” at the Renaissance Hotel in Los Angeles.

The NEXUS was introduced in 1994. Since then, Stagetec has continuously improved the system, enhancing it with new interface modules.