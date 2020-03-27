Emmy Awards Season Schedule Shifted Due to Coronavirus

NOHO ARTS DISTRICT, Calif.—The Emmys are not immune to coronavirus, as the Television Academy has announced a number of changes to the 72nd Emmy Awards season’s calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following discussions with key industry partners, the Television Academy Board of Governors voted to update the Emmy Awards calendar to better accommodate ongoing changes and disruptions in production and programming schedules across all network, cable and streaming services,” the announcement read.

A number of TV shows had to suspend production in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The changes included a number of key date shifts:

June 5 - Entry Deadline

July 2 - Nominations-round voting begins

July 13 - Nominations-round voting ends

July 28 - Nominations announced

Aug. 21 - Final-round voting begins

Aug. 31 - Final-round voting ends

In addition to date changes, some rules have also been modified as far as extending the dates that make a show eligible , and all Television Academy For Your Consideration events—with a live audience, streaming or recorded—have been suspended for this Emmy season.

As of now, the TV Academy has no plans to cancel or delay the Emmy telecast on Sept. 20 or the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 12 and 13. The Academy will continue to monitor state and national mandates, as well as recommendations from the CDC and L.A. County Department of Public Health.