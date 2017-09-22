Emergency Alert Test Filing Deadline Postponed to November

WASHINGTON—EAS participants in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as some in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas, have been granted an extra six weeks to submit their EAS Test Reporting System results due to the impact of the recent hurricanes. The initial report on the EAS test scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27, will be due for affected stations by Nov. 13, rather than the original deadline of Sept. 27.

