Elgato iPad/IPhone TV Devices Are ‘Out of Stock’

ONLINE: So much for getting an mobile DTV receiver for an iPad or an iPhone. The new Elgato EyeTV Mobile is “temporarily out of stock” from both Amazon and the manufacturer. The device, which allows iPhones, iPads, and various other i-gear to decode over-the-air digital TV signals, was rolled out Nov. 19 by the manufacturer in conjunction with Dyle mobile DTV.



“Elgato… and Dyle…. today announced the immediate availability of the EyeTV Mobile accessory,” they stated.



The receiver, a small peripheral that docks to Apple mobile devices, uses a telescoping antenna combined with a downloadable app to pick up the Dyle line-up. Dyle is the branded mobile DTV program offering from Mobile Content Venture’s 300 TV stations. MCV members include Gannett, Hearst Television, Belo, Cox, E.W. Scripps, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek, Raycom, Fox, ION and NBC.



The peripheral is priced at just under $100 on both Amazon and Elgato’s own website.



“Order now and we'll deliver when available,” Amazon’s states. “We’ll e-mail you with an estimated delivery date as soon as we have more information. Your account will only be charged when we ship the item.”



The U.S. version of the EyeTV Mobile is also unavailable from the Elgato site:



“The EyeTV Mobile is temporarily out of stock. If you order now, we will bill your credit card when it ships—likely Nov. 30. We will notify you once your order ships.”



TV Technology has sent inquiries to representatives of Dyle and Elgato as to why the device is unavailable from both retailers. No other retailers could be found online offering the U.S. version. (An Elgato representative called after post time and said the first shipment had indeed sold out.)



The Elgato EyeTV Mobile receiver represents the first of its kind in the U.S. market, both in terms of connecting Apple devices, and being available in all markets where TV stations are transmitting mobile DTV signals. (Dyle TV is available in 35 markets; stations in 13 more markets are transmitting. The EyeTV Mobile can also decode those non-Dyle branded signals.)



The only other receiver available on the market today is the Samsung Galaxy S Lightray 4G smartphone, introduced in early August with a list price of $459 plus tax. The Lightray, offered by MetroPCS, is available only in 12 Dyle markets.



Long before the Lightray, and soon after the ATSC M/H mobile DTV standard was ratified, LG introduced the very first standalone receiver in 2010. The LG DP570MH was a small clam-shell TV/DVD player with a 7-inch QVGA, 480x284 display. It was offered at Amazon for around $225 at the time. Popular Sciencerecognized it among its “Best of What’s New” listings that same year. The LG website now lists the DP570MH as discontinued.



~ Deborah D. McAdams



See…

Nov. 19. 2012: “iOS Mobile DTV Device Introduced”

Over-the-air TV is now available on iPads and iPhones. The EyeTV Mobile device has been launched by manufacturer Elgato, and Dyle, the branded, live mobile DTV service from Mobile Content Venture. The small peripheral with a telescoping antenna allows with iOS devices to decode over-the-air mobile DTV signals.



