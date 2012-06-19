Elgato EyeTV receives approval as Dyle enabled

Receiving Mobile DTV on smartphones and tablets while on the go will likely get a little simpler with the announcement June 18 that Elgato's EyeTV Mobile TV accessory and EyeTV application have been certified as Dyle enabled.

Using EyeTV, users will have access to encrypted, live TV broadcasts from Dyle partner stations as well as unencrypted mobile TV transmitted by other broadcasters.

Dyle mobile TV is the consumer-facing brand launched by the Mobile Content Venture to deliver TV content from 18 broadcast groups, including Pearl, and FOX, ION Television, Univision, Bahakel, LIN, Telemundo, ABC, CBS and NBC. Pearl members include, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media

At launch, content for Dyle enabled devices will be available from more than 90 stations in 35 markets, reaching approximately 55 percent of the U.S. population.

