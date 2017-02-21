Elemental Powering Globo.com 4K Video-on-Demand

PORTLAND, ORE.—Brazil’s Globo.com continues to build its video infrastructure with the help of Elemental Technologies, recently announcing the addition of Elemental’s video processing system to deliver 4K video-on-demand services. This new technology allows for the process streaming of 4K content with HEVC compression.

To satisfy the VoD services for its affiliates across Brazil, Globo.com added Elemental Server transcoders to its existing infrastructure that was comprised of Elemental Live, Elemental Server and Elemental Conductor systems, with Elemental APIs simplifying integration with other systems. Elemental’s software-defined video approach allows HEVC encoding, which provides beneficial compression ratios for online delivery of 4K video.

With the new system, Globo.com can deliver 4K VoD services, connecting online audiences to its TV broadcast networks, OTT television service and film studio.