Econet Goes With Mediaproxy for Kwesé TV

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Econet is getting a unified broadcast compliance, monitoring and analysis system from Mediaproxy to use for Kwesé TV. Using the Mediaproxy software, Kwesé TV will be able to ensure delivery of its pay-TV service to its consumers in Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia and Kenya.

The Mediaproxy system consists of LogServer, TSAnlayzer and Monwall at the Econet headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as a second system in Sardinia, Italy. Mediaproxy LogServer decodes and captures more than 67 HEVC streams in HD and SD, which are then relayed to the Monwall client for real-time monitoring. The TSAnalyzer is used to monitor and analyze Kwesé TV’s satellite downlinks.

Econet Media developed Kwesé TV as a satellite television brand and service for the African market, delivering sports and entertainment content.