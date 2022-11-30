EarthxTV Taps Globecast for U.S. Cloud Playout and Distribution
Globecast is making the newly launched TV network, which focuses on environmental sustainability, available to MVPDs
LOS ANGELES—Globecast has announced an agreement with the newly launched EarthxTV to provide cloud playout for the linear TV channel and distribution to MVPDs.
EarthxTV is a Dallas-based TV entertainment network dedicated to environmental sustainability. It’s now available in millions of households through distribution deals including Spectrum and the National Cable television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S.; Sky and Freeview in the UK and Ireland; and M7 in Europe.
Globecast is orchestrating the EarthxTV playback entirely in the cloud then delivering the linear channel signal via fiber and satellite to MVPDs. Cloud-hosted content is used to deploy FAST and pop-up channels for virtual MVPDs and OTT providers.
Globecast’s cloud services are powered by AWS, with the company announcing earlier this year it has joined the AWS Partner Network, extending its reach and providing the cloud power Globecast and its customers need.
“With EarthxTV being a newly launched linear network, our priority was finding a media services partner that fully understands what we want to achieve, the importance of it and can provide a technically elegant playout workflow that’s flexible and cost-effective,” explained Rajan Singh, executive vice president of global distribution at EarthxTV. “Globecast talked us through all the options and we were very impressed with their knowledge and expertise in cloud playout, especially with EarthxTV being new to linear.”
EarthxTV offers a 24/7 live channel and a large library of VOD content so viewers can control what content they want to watch, when they want it, with one simple sign-up — all for free. The content is available in all English-speaking countries.
Using cloud playout also offers a significant benefit in terms of sustainability. AWS provides a tool for calculating carbon emissions savings as a result of being in AWS instead of on-prem. In 2022 to date, Globecast Americas has saved over 18 metric tons of emissions, according to the tool, across all MCR services.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.