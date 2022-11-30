EarthxTV Taps Globecast for U.S. Cloud Playout and Distribution

LOS ANGELES—Globecast has announced an agreement with the newly launched EarthxTV to provide cloud playout for the linear TV channel and distribution to MVPDs.

EarthxTV is a Dallas-based TV entertainment network dedicated to environmental sustainability. It’s now available in millions of households through distribution deals including Spectrum and the National Cable television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S.; Sky and Freeview in the UK and Ireland; and M7 in Europe.

Globecast is orchestrating the EarthxTV playback entirely in the cloud then delivering the linear channel signal via fiber and satellite to MVPDs. Cloud-hosted content is used to deploy FAST and pop-up channels for virtual MVPDs and OTT providers.

Globecast’s cloud services are powered by AWS, with the company announcing earlier this year it has joined the AWS Partner Network, extending its reach and providing the cloud power Globecast and its customers need.

“With EarthxTV being a newly launched linear network, our priority was finding a media services partner that fully understands what we want to achieve, the importance of it and can provide a technically elegant playout workflow that’s flexible and cost-effective,” explained Rajan Singh, executive vice president of global distribution at EarthxTV. “Globecast talked us through all the options and we were very impressed with their knowledge and expertise in cloud playout, especially with EarthxTV being new to linear.”

EarthxTV offers a 24/7 live channel and a large library of VOD content so viewers can control what content they want to watch, when they want it, with one simple sign-up — all for free. The content is available in all English-speaking countries.

Using cloud playout also offers a significant benefit in terms of sustainability. AWS provides a tool for calculating carbon emissions savings as a result of being in AWS instead of on-prem. In 2022 to date, Globecast Americas has saved over 18 metric tons of emissions, according to the tool, across all MCR services.