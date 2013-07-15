Early adopters generally not happy with their smart TVs

Smart TVs aren’t getting good reviews from those who have them in their living rooms, preferring instead smart phones and tablets for Internet video viewing and web surfing. The latest research from Strategy Analytics’ Digital Home Observator states that Apple iPhones and other connected devices are far easier to use.

The study, “Online Video Lead Adopters Bypass the Smart TV with Personal Devices,” offers an in-depth examination of how the behavior of eight advanced user households has changed over the past three years as new connected TV technologies have emerged.

Even though half of the sample had acquired a smart TV over the past three years, no one was found to be using it as their main source for connected media entertainment since they found tablets, smartphones and other connected TV devices easier to use, the report said.

Early adopters who have not purchased a smart TV yet were concerned that these products were not ready to deliver an enjoyable experience and were happy to continue using other connected devices instead.

“The smart TV is limited in apps and doesn’t allow you to easily search,” one participant said. “I had a battle between the PS3 (gaming console) and the smart TV in which one to use, and the PS3 won.”

OEMs and app developers are failing to provide smart TV users with apps and services that enhance the TV experience, said Taryn Tulay, senior analyst in the User Experience Practice.

“An intuitive remote that works fluidly with the UI and provides ease of text input with an integrated touchscreen is imperative to consumers finding the apps and services functional on a TV,” she said.

The study concludes that while traditional TV will continue to play a key role in domestic lifestyles, viewers will increasingly rely on the convenience of personal devices and over-the-top video services to support their entertainment needs.