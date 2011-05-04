DR drives Danish TV news service with Mosart automation

Danish national broadcaster DR is using the Mosart automation system to drive DR Update, an all-day TV news channel distributed via satellite, terrestrial and Internet streaming. DR is one of the first broadcasters to use Mosart automation integrated with Snell's Morpheus platform.

DR uses Mosart with Morpheus to switch between DR Update's live news production and its alternate 20-minute looping sections, allowing the studio to work on new productions while retaining the ability to simultaneously modify the loop being played out from continuity.

The integration of Mosart with Morpheus automatically transfers the news as-run logs between the two systems. This enables a flexible operation including changes to story-itemized looping playlists running on Morpheus. The integrated system gives news broadcasters a secure means of managing the transition between live gallery production and looped segments in continuity.