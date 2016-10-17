DPAN.TV Utilizing Telestream MacCaption for CC Services

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—The Deaf Professional Artists Network has gone with Telestream’s MacCaption closed captioning software to provide the in-house closed captioning and subtitling services to DPAN.TV. The network, which is aimed at the deaf and hard of hearing community, produces original video series covering a wide range of topics that are available with either American Sign Language or caption services.

With the MacCaption, the DPAN.TV staff can import a transcript of a video from a plain text file or teleprompter copy. Editing and correcting captions can be made in a similar way to a word processor. Captions are then automatically synchronized with the video and can be encoded into TV and internet video formats like MP4, MOV and MXF.

DPAN.TV was founded by Sean Forbes and Joel Martin 10 years ago.