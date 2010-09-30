Dolby debuts audio description service for HDTV

At IBC2010, Dolby Laboratories demonstrated HDTV-compatible audio description services enabled via Dolby Digital Plus. The Dolby solution allows visually impaired viewers to enjoy HDTV surround-sound programming with optional audio descriptive tracks.

Using STMicroelectronics’ advanced STi7108 single-chip set-top box solution, the demonstration showed how Dolby Digital Plus can enable the main surround soundtrack and an additional commentary track to be carried together as a single, bandwidth-efficient bit stream.

In receivers where audio description is required, these tracks can be mixed to create an uncompromised surround soundtrack for visually impaired viewers. The demonstration highlighted the latest-generation Dolby Multistream Decoder implementation for broadcast receivers and other media devices.

