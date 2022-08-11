Disney's DTC Subs Surpass Netflix

BURBANK, Calif.—As Disney announced significant subscription price increases (opens in new tab) for its streaming services and launch dates for a lower-cost ad-supported Disney+ service, the company also reported subscriber increases for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, larger losses in its direct-to-consumer segment and sub counts for all its direct-to-consumer services that would seem to surpass Netflix for the first time.

For Disney’s Q3, 2022 quarter ending July 2, 2022, DTC revenues jumped by 19% to $5.1 billion but operating losses increased by 0.8 billion to $1.1 billion. “Lower results at Disney+ reflected higher programming and production, technology and marketing costs, partially offset by increases in subscription revenue and, to a lesser extent, advertising revenue,” the company said.

Paid subs at Disney+ in the U.S. rose to 44.5 million, up 17% year over year, and to 152.1 million worldwide in the quarter.

Meanwhile ESPN+ increased to 22.8 million.

Hulu’s SVOD only subs increased to 42.2 million while its Hulu Live TV + SVOD subs grew to 4 million.

Disney doesn’t supply global total sub counts but adding the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu global subs produces a total of 221.1 million, slightly higher than the 220.67 million global subs Netflix (opens in new tab) reported in its Q2 earnings ending June 30, 2022.