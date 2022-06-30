Disney+'s ‘America the Beautiful’ uses ‘Top Gun’ Style Camera Techniques
By Tom Butts published
Six part series launches July 4
As “Top Gun Maverick” dazzles audiences worldwide this summer, with its advanced camera work displaying dizzying hypersonic flying visuals, a new Disney+ series launching on July 4, adopts many of these techniques to give viewers enhanced angles and viewpoints of America’s natural highlights.
The six-episode series “America the Beautiful,” which was produced by the same people who brought us “Planet Earth” and “Frozen Planet” uses the same aerial system [mounted] on the front of the jet that was used on “Top Gun Maverick,” making it possibly the first nature series to use cinema-grade cameras on fighter jets for documentary filming.
In addition to scenic panoramic views, the camera-outfitted jet also helps overcome the challenges of shooting weather events.
"A very important part of doing a wildlife series about North America is capturing the weather itself in a new way,” filmmaker Mark Linfield told MediaVillage in an exclusive interview. “The jet allows you to reach the weather quickly—and to get out quickly when the wild weather turns nasty."
For the complete story, check out MediaVillage’s coverage.
