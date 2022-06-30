Disney+'s ‘America the Beautiful’ uses ‘Top Gun’ Style Camera Techniques

As “Top Gun Maverick” dazzles audiences worldwide this summer, with its advanced camera work displaying dizzying hypersonic flying visuals, a new Disney+ series launching on July 4, adopts many of these techniques to give viewers enhanced angles and viewpoints of America’s natural highlights.

The six-episode series “America the Beautiful,” which was produced by the same people who brought us “Planet Earth” and “Frozen Planet” uses the same aerial system [mounted] on the front of the jet that was used on “Top Gun Maverick,” making it possibly the first nature series to use cinema-grade cameras on fighter jets for documentary filming.

In addition to scenic panoramic views, the camera-outfitted jet also helps overcome the challenges of shooting weather events.

"A very important part of doing a wildlife series about North America is capturing the weather itself in a new way,” filmmaker Mark Linfield told MediaVillage in an exclusive interview. “The jet allows you to reach the weather quickly—and to get out quickly when the wild weather turns nasty."

