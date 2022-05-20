Dish to Market AT&T Internet Services
By George Winslow published
The distribution agreement will include AT&T Fiber with Hyper-Gig speeds where available
DALLAS—AT&T and Dish have announced an internet distribution agreement that will allow Dish to offer AT&T Internet services, including AT&T Fiber with Hyper-Gig speeds, to prospective, new and existing Dish customers.
“At AT&T, we’re constantly thinking of ways we can better serve and provide for our customers. Through this new arrangement with DISH, we’re able to do just that by seamlessly offering our super-fast broadband services to more customers across the nation,” said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, Mass Markets, AT&T Communications. “This is another step towards our goal of becoming the best broadband provider in America.”
“DISH is always looking for ways to improve the overall customer experience,” said Amir Ahmed, executive vice president of Dish TV. “Adding AT&T Internet to our robust lineup of TV and home integration services enhances our ability to provide better overall service, technology and value to our customers.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
