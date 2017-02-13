Dish To Do 4K 'Planet Earth II' Live

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Dish said it will carry BBC America’s upcoming rendition of “Planet Earth II” live in 4K. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the serieswill be simulcast on BBC America, AMC and SundanceTV on Saturday, Feb. 18, with subsequent episodes airing on BBCA every Saturday night. Dish’s 4K broadcast will be available to Hopper 3 subscribers.



Dish also is offering an exclusive free preview of BBC America, from Feb. 14 through March 30.



Planet Earth II, a sequel to the 2006 original, is an immersive exploration of the islands, mountains, jungles, grasslands, deserts and cities of the world. Captured in ultra-high def, the documentary also embraces the latest camera stabilization, remote recording and aerial drone technology.



The series will air on consecutive Saturdays from Feb. 18 through March 25 in 4K on Dish channel 540, and in HD on BBCA channel 135. Planet Earth II is available to Dish customers with a Hopper 3 and 4K TV.



Last August, Dish delivered NBC’s coverage of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad from Rio de Janeiro in 4K, with coverage made available on one-day delay.