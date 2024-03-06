Dish Media Expands Addressable TV Advertising Footprint with Philo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Media has announced an agreement with the TV streaming service Philo that will notably expand its addressable advertising footprint, adding more than 1 million new addressable households that will be accessible exclusively via Dish Media

The deal marks the first time that advertisers will have an external reach beyond Dish TV and Sling TV inventory through Dish Media buys, tapping into new, incremental audiences on the Philo streaming service.

Dish reported that as the TV buying landscape becomes more impression-based, this partnership will not only provide advertisers with a bigger addressable audience. It will also provide these advertisers with the same detailed reporting to prove ROI backed by third-party measurement and attribution partners.

"We are particularly proud to be the partner of choice for Philo. It serves as a testament to the strength of our relationships, our leadership in innovation and the power of our monetization engine," said David Antonelli, vice president, media sales, Dish Media. "Our willingness to drive mutually beneficial partnerships in an increasingly fragmented landscape has allowed us to now scale our addressable footprint by more than 1 million households, offering advertisers the opportunity to connect with Philo’s diverse and engaged audience."

Philo’s entertainment and lifestyle focused programming package features 70+ premium channels. Advertisers can tap into a diverse range of programming, including reality shows, sitcoms, lifestyle programs, classics, and content for kids. Additionally, Philo's audience overlaps with Dish Media's audience by less than 3%, ensuring advertisers can effectively reach a distinct set of viewers.

Philo's audience presents a compelling demographic profile, with a significant 51% falling within the crucial age range of 18-44, emphasizing the opportunity for Dish Media advertisers to target this key and influential demo. Additionally, the Philo audience showcases a gender-balanced viewership with 54% identifying as female and 46% as male.

“We realize advertisers understand the value of addressable advertising and want to simplify their experience in reaching our audience,” said Reed Barker, head of advertising, Philo. “Partnering with Dish Media, allows us to connect with advertisers through channels they value and are already investing in.”