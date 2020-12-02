Discovery+ to Launch Jan. 4 in U.S.

NEW YORK—Shortly after we usher in 2021 there will be another streaming platform entering the U.S. market, as Discovery has announced that Discovery+ will be available to U.S. viewers as of Jan. 4.

Discovery+ will be the exclusive streaming home from Discovery brands that include the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC and ID, as well as programming from A&E, History and Lifetime, with more than 55,000 episodes from more than 2,500 current and classic shows as well as new original series. The platform will also be the streaming home for BBC’s natural history shows “Planet Earth,” “Blue Planet” and “Frozen Planet.”

Subscribers will be able to watch Discovery+ on mobile devices, tablets, computers, game consoles and connected TVs.

Discovery is offering both ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions for Discovery+. The ad-supported version will cost $4.99/month, while the ad-free version will cost $6.99/month.

The Jan. 4 date is the U.S. launch of Discovery+; it is already available in the U.K. and Ireland. There are plans to launch in 25 countries within the streaming platform’s first year.

According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, Discovery+ has teamed with Verizon to offer a year’s subscription for free to some Verizon customers.