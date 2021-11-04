Discovery+ to Launch In Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Brazil—Discovery has announced plans to launch discovery+ in Brazil on November 9. The streamer will launch with more than 25,000 episodes and titles and has plans to produce 40 local originals in the next two years.

“Brazil has always been a key market for Discovery. We’ve enjoyed serving our fans there for more than 25 years and we’re thrilled to make Brazil the first country in Latin America to receive the discovery+ product, fully customized for the Brazilian audience,” said Fernando Medin, president and general manager of Discovery Latin America. “As the international portfolio with the biggest audience in Brazil and an innovative content offering in our core genres, discovery+ fulfills Discovery’s brand promise for streaming: the service with an exclusive focus on real-life entertainment and with the most-loved family-friendly content.”

The company stressed that local Brazilian production will a key component for the service. Discovery’s Latin American production team is working with local and global production companies on approximately 40 local titles to be released within the next two years, in addition to over 150 shows in development.

Available on November 9 in Brazil, “Naked and Afraid Brazil” is the first version of the franchise to feature only Brazilian participants. The series follows the lives of 10 contestants facing the toughest survival challenges for 21 days in the jungle, without water, food, clothes or shelter. The series will also feature a global discovery+ launch, including in the U.S., at a later date to be announced.

For the first 30 days after launch, discovery+ will be available at a special annual subscription price of 12 installments of R$16,24 for the annual plan, through discoveryplus.com.br.

For monthly subscriptions, discovery+ will be available for R$21,90. Monthly subscribers will have a free trial period of 7 days. Following the 30 day promotional window, the annual subscription will be available in 12 installments of R$18,90.

In terms of distribution, discovery+ comes to market with partnerships with Claro and Globoplay.

In Brazil, discovery+ will also be available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K; Android phones and tablets; smart TVs; as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. The service can also be accessed by browser from any computer.