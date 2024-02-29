DirecTV Made Whole Again After Nationwide Signal Outage

DirecTV said Wednesday that all of its channels have returned to its satellite TV service after an outage caused many of its customers to lose those signals earlier this week.

Thousands of subscribers began reporting outages on Tuesday, which were monitored by DownDetector. Many customers reported getting “771” error messages on their screens, which means that the receiver could not communicate with the satellite.

DirecTV says the problem was a satellite out of position and that the problem has since been resolved. “Following a space event, our team of engineers and rocket scientists repositioned the satellite and have successfully restored all channels,” DirecTV told TV Tech sister brand NextTV in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The outage peaked by Tuesday afternoon with DownDetector reporting 1,378 incidents, mostly concentrated in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Miami.

AT&T suffered a similar outage last week and the company is providing rebates to affected customers. No word yet on whether DirecTV will do the same.