DirecTV Adding ESPN 3D to Lineup



DirecTV has announced that it will be adding ESPN 3D to its lineup of program services, bringing to three the number of dedicated 3D channels in its offerings.



“Watching ESPN's comprehensive lineup of sports programming in 3D will be like having your own virtual seat at all of your favorite sporting events around the world” said Eric Shanks, executive vice president of DirecTV Entertainment. “We are excited to be the first and only distributor to announce the launch of ESPN 3D and we look forward to announcing additional 3D partners throughout the year.”



ESPN 3D plans to showcase a minimum of 85 live sporting events during its first year of operation. The service kicks off on June 11 with the first 2010 FIFA World Cup match, with South America pitted against Mexico. Other planned 3D events include 1020 college football and the NBA games in 2011.



DirecTV customers subscribing to ESPN will receive the 3D channel at no extra cost.



“ESPN and DIRECTV recognize the groundswell effect 3D has already had on the television industry in the last few months,” said David C. Preschlack, executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing for the Disney & ESPN Networks Group. “This agreement is the first step in providing sports fans access to exciting, dynamic content, as well as providing our affiliates new opportunities to provide cutting-edge product offerings to their subscribers.”



