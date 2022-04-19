Digital Alert Systems To Unveil New DASDAC Hardware, EAS Software Version at 2022 NAB Show

LYDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems will unveil the third generation of its DASDEC emergency messaging platform and preview Version 5.0 of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) software at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

"Visitors to the 2022 NAB Show will see two new introductions: our latest generation of DASDEC hardware and a preview of the upcoming Version 5.0 software, both offering full 64-bit support,” said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at the company. “We've consolidated several customer requests that stem from idiosyncrasies that have bothered them for years. DASDEC Version 5.0 is the start of a transformative change. We've been looking to do this for a long time, and now we can showcase how it is coming to fruition."

The new version of EAS software improves the user interface, making it more user-friendly, intuitive and easier for operators to interact with the software. The interface streamlines operations, reducing many of the multi-tab configurations into single pages that are easier to manage and reduce clutter, the company said.

Version 5.0 will serve as a springboard for moving to a more contemporary and consistent user interface and for improving security, it said.

The company also will spotlight Visually Integrated Display Symbology (VIDS) developed by the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance (NVISA). The recommended practices represent an industry breakthrough, offering a powerful and impactful new way to display emergency alerts based on easy-to-discern graphical elements, the company said.

