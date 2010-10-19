Digit Digit grades Chinese feature film with Nucoda Film Master

Digit Digit in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, has graded "Welcome to Shama Town," a full-length Chinese feature using the Digital Vision Nucoda Film Master.

The facility, which has traditionally graded commercials, purchased the Nucoda Film Master and a new Nucoda Compose system to enhance its DI workflow and began the film project immediately after delivery.

"Welcome to Shama Town," a Chinese treasure hunting comedy directed by Li Weiran, was graded by Digit Digit colorist Chan Kwok Choi. Choi said the Nucoda Film Master contributed to the speed with which the project was completed and the creativity possible for the production.