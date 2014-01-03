Dielectric to Provide Seven Antenna Systems to Mexico’s TV Azteca

RAYMOND, MAINE— TV Azteca has selected Dielectric LLC to provide seven antenna systems. The antenna systems, part of Dielectric’s new Powerlite product line, will be deployed to sites throughout Mexico as part of their digital migration project HDTV 2013.



“Dielectric’s team will supply highly engineered systems for all seven sites, utilizing our broadband slot design techniques on 5 of the 7 sites. This methodology provides superior electrical performance with reduced windload, while also simplifying installation and increasing reliability with a single connection input,” said Keith Pelletier, Dielectric general manager.



Dielectric’s latest product line is the Powerlite line of antennas, which the company says is the most cost-efficient product offering for power requirements of 6 kW or less. The line of single channel or broadband UHF and VHF antennas offer pattern options that can be mounted on different structures.



Azteca is is a Grupo Salinas company and one of the largest producers of Spanish-language TV programming, operating two national television networks in Mexico, Azteca 13 and Azteca 7, through more than 300 owned and operated stations.