Dielectric To Feature ATSC 3.0 SFN Antennas At 2025 NAB Show

RAYMOND, Me.—Dielectric will focus attention during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on its recent innovations for the future of NextGen TV as broadcasters advance towards a day in which ATSC 3.0 single frequency networks (SFNs) play an important role in supporting over-the-air TV and data distribution opportunities.

The company will showcase products developed for modern FR systems that are similar to the company’s recent work in the scientific community where RF technology is under study in meeting global energy needs. These applications use passive RF components similar to a broadcast transmission infrastructure, including amplifiers, transmission line, components and antennas — with some key differences, the company said.

Dielectric engineers used many decades of broadcast design experience to advance the company’s RF innovations to drive efficiency and performance improvements for the scientific community. In the future, these advances may similarly yield efficiency and new designs for the broadcaster, it said.

“Our RF design innovations are adaptable to the broadcast and scientific markets. We’ve been able to capitalize on those fundamental design affinities by offering similar yet unique design solutions for both markets.,” said Dielectric president Keith Pelletier.

“For example, high-power UHF television systems typically require coaxial transmission lines between four and eight inches in diameter,” he said. “In comparison, we are producing 12-inch coax for energy plants, using similar techniques to efficiently manage and dissipate the heat that is produced as signals move through the transmission lines. The similarities between the broadcast and scientific designs are beneficial to both markets.”

At the show, Dielectric will demonstrate its reconfigurable manifold combiners for TV master antenna systems, along with its complete range of broadband antennas for ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 systems. The latter includes low- to medium-power antennas built to serve SFN market configurations. Dielectric will also add two models to its OptiLoad series, expanding its modernized RF protection system solution to a broader set of broadcast customers.

See Dielectric at NAB Show booth W3000.

