Densitron to Exhibit Latest UReady control surfaces and Tactila at 2022 NAB Show

CRAWLEY, U.K.—Densitron, a provider of Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced that it will be showcasing its latest UReady universal control surfaces, the IDS (Intelligent Display System) platform and a number of other technologies during the 2022 NAB Show, which is scheduled for April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“NAB marks our first major tradeshow in some time, and we are looking forward to being able to finally offer live demonstrations and showcase product developments and new integrations to our innovative control and display solutions,” Simon Jones, CEO of Densitron said. “We keenly anticipate meeting with both existing and potential new customers on the booth and look forward to seeing you in Vegas!”

Densitron will also be showing IDS integrations with BirdDog NDI cameras, Polecam’s AutoPod+ unit and Densitron’s new Multiviewer+ solution, developed in collaboration with Bridge Technologies.

As it showcases a number of technology innovations from the past few years when attending in-person trade shows were not possible, Densitron stressed that the IDS platform remains the cornerstone of the company’s range and that it continues to expand its reach in broadcast and media applications where powerful display control and ease of integration are essential requirements.

Densitron has also been extending its lines of control surfaces and IDS device drivers, and its latest developments in both product areas will be presented at NAB.

Specific products being showcased at the Densitron booth (C7418) will include the 1- and 3-row versions of the popular UReady 2RU universal control surface.

Featuring a total of 18 and 54 buttons respectively, the new variations benefit from full Ethernet connectivity as well as Densitron’s X86 CPU architecture and an Intel Premium Processor N Series (N2400) with 1.1 GHz and 4GB RAM.

Also on display from the UReady range will be a version of the 2RU universal control surface with an embedded ARM processor; the 1RU Single Monitor and 2RU Dual Monitor products; and the 4RU 19” rackmount ready TFT display with capacitive touch.

In addition, NAB visitors will be able to view a number of Densitron’s other leading monitor solutions, among them TFT displays in four key sizes (21.5”, 28.5”, 15.6”, 23.8”). There will be a chance to find out more about the Tactila family of tactile objects – which includes the Tactila Development Kit for the creation of custom control surfaces – and the opportunity to get up-close to products from Densitron partners, including Polecam’s AutoPod+ remotely operated programmable telescopic elevation unit, SKAARHOJ’s PTZ Fly compact camera controller with three-axis joystick, and NDI cameras from BirdDog.

Densitron will be exhibiting at the C7418 book during the 2022 NAB Show, which is scheduled for April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center,