Deluxe Media Services Picked to Archive Austin City Limits



CHICAGO: Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. subsidiaries Deluxe Media Services and MediaRecall will be teaming up to digitize and archive the entire run of legendary music program Austin City Limits, the company announced.



The shows 36 years of live performances currently reside on approximately 8,000 hours of tape, consisting of 450 episodes and 5,400 individual songs. The reels are housed at PBS affiliate station KLRU in Austin, Texas.



In addition to the digitization process, Deluxe will write metadata for each song, including title, composer, musicians, soloist names and instruments played, among other information. The completed archives will be available through the MediaRecall online asset management platform.



Shot live in Austin, Texas, the “Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin City Limits is broadcast to approximately 1.8 million households. The program has been honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, and is the only television program ever to receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.



