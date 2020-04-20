Deadline Extended for Best of Show Special Edition

WASHINGTON—The deadline to nominate in the Special Edition Best of Show Awards has been extended to May 1.

"We've pushed the deadline by two weeks in light of the just-announced timetable for a virtual version of the NAB Show, to give all interested companies the chance to participate," said Paul McLane, managing director of content for B2B Media Technology brands.

"The Best of Show program has always been conducted during the NAB Show, and when the physical show was cancelled we established the Special Edition version to help fill that gap. Now, with the timetable set for NAB Show Express, it makes sense for us to sync to its timetable. We will announce the winners during that week in mid-May."

The Special Edition Best of Show Awards program is an initiative of our parent company Future plc to showcase new, innovative products introduced this spring for specialized technology users.

Companies can nominate products for awards presented by the following publications and sites: TV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News, Sound & Video Contractor, B+C and Next TV.



Companies seeking guidance about which brand to enter for can find guidance here.

Winners will be selected by panels of professional users, technical experts and editors based on descriptions provided by companies via the official nomination form. Companies pay a fee to enter; not all products are selected as winners. All nominees and winners will be featured in a Program Guide sent to readers this spring.



"Our thanks to the many companies that are participating in the 2020 awards despite the disruption caused by the pandemic," McLane said. "Our media technology marketplace is a vibrant place, and there's clearly plenty of innovation and hard work going on, judging by the nominations to date. Meantime, we're also all looking forward to being back in Las Vegas next year for a more traditional spring show."

For more information about the Special Edition Best of Show Awards, visit the official website.