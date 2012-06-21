Deadline approaches for installation of CAP-enabled EAS equipment, says FCC
The FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau issued a reminded June 11 to Emergency Alert System (EAS) participants that the must have deployed operational equipment that can receive and process Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) formatted EAS alerts by June 30.
According to the notice, all needed equipment must be installed and operational by the deadline.
