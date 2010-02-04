Dates and events you need to know

FCC Media Bureau Media Ownership Workshop

Date: Feb. 23

Location: South Carolina State Museum, Columbia, SC

The workshop will examine local TV and radio marketplace issues as part of the FCC’s quadrennial review of broadcast ownership rules.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

SBE Webinar RF Safety Course

Date: Feb. 24

This online Web training will be presented by Richard Strickland of RF Safety Solutions.

For more information, visit www.sbe.org/RFSafetyCourse.php.

NRB 2010 Expo

Date: Feb.27-March 2, 2010

Location: Nashville, TN

The National Religious Broadcasters will hold its annual convention and exposition in Nashville.

For more information, visit nrb.org/.

Great LakesBroadcasting Conference & Expo

Date: March 2-3, 2010

Location: Lansing Center, Lansing, MI

For more information, visit www.michmab.com/conferences/glbc_2010.html.

SBE Chapter 53 Ennes Workshop

Date: March 4

Location: Miramar, FL

The workshop will cover wiring techniques, mobile DTV middleware and integrating ATSC M/H into a TV transmission system.

For more information, visit www.sbe53.com/

NAB2010

Date: April 12-15

Location: Las Vegas, NV

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

National Translator Association 2010 Convention

Date: May 14-16

Location: Eldorado Hotel, Reno NV

For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

MontanaBroadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention

Date: June 26-27

Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT

For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.

TexasAssociation of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show

Date: Aug. 11-12

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.

SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo

Date: Oct. 5-6

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.

AlaskaBroadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK

SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 10

Location: Worcester, MA

For more information, visit www.sbe11.org/.