Dates and events you need to know
FCC Media Bureau Media Ownership Workshop
Date: Feb. 23
Location: South Carolina State Museum, Columbia, SC
The workshop will examine local TV and radio marketplace issues as part of the FCC’s quadrennial review of broadcast ownership rules.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
SBE Webinar RF Safety Course
Date: Feb. 24
This online Web training will be presented by Richard Strickland of RF Safety Solutions.
For more information, visit www.sbe.org/RFSafetyCourse.php.
NRB 2010 Expo
Date: Feb.27-March 2, 2010
Location: Nashville, TN
The National Religious Broadcasters will hold its annual convention and exposition in Nashville.
For more information, visit nrb.org/.
Great LakesBroadcasting Conference & Expo
Date: March 2-3, 2010
Location: Lansing Center, Lansing, MI
For more information, visit www.michmab.com/conferences/glbc_2010.html.
SBE Chapter 53 Ennes Workshop
Date: March 4
Location: Miramar, FL
The workshop will cover wiring techniques, mobile DTV middleware and integrating ATSC M/H into a TV transmission system.
For more information, visit www.sbe53.com/
NAB2010
Date: April 12-15
Location: Las Vegas, NV
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
National Translator Association 2010 Convention
Date: May 14-16
Location: Eldorado Hotel, Reno NV
For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
MontanaBroadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention
Date: June 26-27
Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT
For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.
TexasAssociation of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 11-12
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
AlaskaBroadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: Worcester, MA
For more information, visit www.sbe11.org/.
