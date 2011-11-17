NAB Leadership Development Program

Dates: Nov. 13-16

Location: NABEF Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

This four-day professional development program focuses on the fundamentals of leadership and equipping mid-level professionals with the tools they need to handle business challenges.

For more information, visit: http://www.nabef.org/initiatives/leadershipDevelopment/default.asp.

OMVC/Broadcast Engineering Mobile DTV Summit

Date: Nov. 17

Location: Castaway Restaurant and Meeting Center, Burbank, Calif.

For more information, visit: http://broadcastengineering.com/events/mobilelive/?cid=mobilefall300x250.

FCC Open Meeting

The commission will consider a Report and Order for additional spectrum for medical radiocommunications devices, and commission staff will make a presentation on the agency’s recent broadband adoption efforts.

Date: Nov. 30

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information visit www.fcc.gov

FCC Form 323 filing deadline

Date: Dec. 1

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.



South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) 2012 Convention

Date: Jan. 19-20, 2012

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, Columbia, S.C.

For more information visit www.scba.net.

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention

Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn.

For more information visit www.nrbconvention.org.

Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo

Date: March 13-14, 2012

Location: Lansing, Mich.

For more information visit www.michmab.com.

2012 NAB Show

Date: April 16-19, 2012

Location: Las Vegas

For more information visit www.nabshow.com.

National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: May 17-19, 2012

Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, N.M.

For more information visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 & SBE Convention

Date: June 10, 2012

Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, N.M.

For more information visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.

Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention & Trade Show

Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin

For more information visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2012

Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012

Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more information visit www.ibc.org.

Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 4, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y.

For more information visit www.sbe22.org.