Dateline
NAB Leadership Development Program
Dates: Nov. 13-16
Location: NABEF Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
This four-day professional development program focuses on the fundamentals of leadership and equipping mid-level professionals with the tools they need to handle business challenges.
For more information, visit: http://www.nabef.org/initiatives/leadershipDevelopment/default.asp.
OMVC/Broadcast Engineering Mobile DTV Summit
Date: Nov. 17
Location: Castaway Restaurant and Meeting Center, Burbank, Calif.
For more information, visit: http://broadcastengineering.com/events/mobilelive/?cid=mobilefall300x250.
FCC Open Meeting
The commission will consider a Report and Order for additional spectrum for medical radiocommunications devices, and commission staff will make a presentation on the agency’s recent broadband adoption efforts.
Date: Nov. 30
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information visit www.fcc.gov
FCC Form 323 filing deadline
Date: Dec. 1
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) 2012 Convention
Date: Jan. 19-20, 2012
Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, Columbia, S.C.
For more information visit www.scba.net.
National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention
Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012
Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn.
For more information visit www.nrbconvention.org.
Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo
Date: March 13-14, 2012
Location: Lansing, Mich.
For more information visit www.michmab.com.
2012 NAB Show
Date: April 16-19, 2012
Location: Las Vegas
For more information visit www.nabshow.com.
National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: May 17-19, 2012
Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, N.M.
For more information visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 & SBE Convention
Date: June 10, 2012
Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, N.M.
For more information visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention & Trade Show
Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin
For more information visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2012
Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012
Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information visit www.ibc.org.
Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Sept. 20-23
Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario
For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.
SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 4, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y.
For more information visit www.sbe22.org.
