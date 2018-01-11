Dataxis: 60 Million Pay TV Subscribers Added, Q32016-Q32017

Click on the Image to Enlarge



PARIS—While many fret over the future of pay TV in a world that increasingly is going digital, the overall global numbers of pay TV subscribers increased by 60 million from the third quarter of 2016 to the third quarter of 2017. The data was collected by Dataxis.

The total number of pay TV subscribers sat at 1.073 billion at the end of Q3 2017, per Dataxis, compared to 1.013 billion in Q3 2016, an annual compound growth of 1.2 percent. Almost 80 percent of the world subscriber base comes from Asia-Pacific (the largest amount at 62 percent) and Europe. Africa and the Middle-East contribute only 3 percent to the total global numbers, though they are the fastest growing regions at 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. North and Latin American’s growth was flat from Q32016 to Q32017.

The report shows that linear OTT grew at a CAGR of 13 percent, the highest growth among all reception types. OTT has proven to be the most popular in Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa Middle-East. IPTV comes in at second with a CAGR of 7 percent, with most IPTV subscribers coming from Asia-Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, CATV is showing a downward trend in almost all regions, but still contributes more than 50 percent of the worldwide pay TV subscriber base. DTH and DTT remained mostly flat.