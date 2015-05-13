Danish Broadcasting Corp. Installs DAB+ System

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – The Danish Broadcasting Corporation, also known as DR, has recently completed the installation of a DAB+ radio headend system at its headquarters in Copenhagen. Founded in 1925, DR provides television, radio and online services.

The system includes full redundancy with seamless automatic switchover between primary and secondary circuits. The DAB+ signal will be forwarded to the 66 transmission antennas around Denmark.

DR transmits six TV channels and will use the DAB+ signal on 17 radio stations.

Damon Systems Group completed the installation.