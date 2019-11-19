Dallas’ WFAA Kids TV Studio a Part of KidZania

FRISCO, Texas—Kids will have a first-hand opportunity to experience a little bit of what goes into a career in broadcasting and broadcast journalism in the soon to be opened KidZania.

KidZania is a 85,000-square-foot indoor space that will open at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas, designed to give children a look at a wide variety of different professions. This is the first KidZania taking place in the U.S.; it has previously been held multiple times across the globe.

Dallas TV station WFAA is running a studio as part of KidZania that will allow children to run a show, operate a camera, produce, field report and anchor.

Other professions that will be apart of the event include firefighters, doctors, bankers and more.

KidZania opens on Saturday, Nov. 23. More information is available at KidZaniaUSA.com.