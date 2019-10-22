Dallas-Fort Worth’s KXAS Delayed Tornado Warning During Cowboys Game

DALLAS—KXAS, the NBC station for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, issued an apology for it failing to immediately interrupt the broadcast of Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles with a Tornado Warning.

After meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for Dallas County on Oct. 20, KXAS delayed interrupting the game for six minutes.

“When it comes to dealing with severe weather, we know that seconds matter,” the station said in its statement. “We should have broken into football programming sooner. We apologize and want you to know that we’re doing everything in our power to make sure this does not happen again.”

KSAX meteorologists were livestreaming weather coverage on its website throughout the evening and alerted the football audience to the livestream throughout the game, the station said.

However, that did not stop criticism from some.

The tornado ultimately impacted more than 17 miles across the Dallas County area, destroying homes and businesses, with three people hospitalized but no reports of fatalities.