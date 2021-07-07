CTN Orders Multiple Parallax UHF DTV Transmitters

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC (Comark) has announced that Christian Television Network (CTN) has ordered multiple Parallax UHF DTV transmitter systems.

CTN has been operating several older UHF DTV transmitters that were in need of replacement and inked a contract with Comark to replace the six systems with Parallax transmitters.

All the new transmitters will reuse existing RF mask filter systems, keeping the upgrade costs to a minimum, the company reported.

“Comark supplied our first transmitter for our first TV station in 1979, as well many other transmitters for our subsequent TV stations,” stated Chris Mavros, director of engineering at Christian Television Network. “We have had experience with some transmitters from other manufacturers, but we have chosen Comark as the company that is our preferred manufacturer to take us into the future.”

The CTN stations covered under this package include:

WRXY D23 @ 24kW Model: HPTV-PRLX-U15

WHBR D34 @ 19kW Model: HPTV-PRLX-U12

WCLF D21 @ 22kW Model: HPTV-PRLX-U14

KNLJ D20 @ 29kW Model: HPTV-PRLX-U18

WTJR D32 @ 28kW Model: HPTV-PRLX-U18

WHNO D21 @ 15kW Model: HPTV-PRLX-U9

These transmitter systems will be replaced between 2021 and 2023, with Comark managing the shipment, offloading, and placement of the new equipment in each transmitter facility as well as taking care of the equipment installation, final check-out, and proof-of-performance.

Comark debuted the Parallax UHF high efficiency transmitter at NAB 2016, where it won NewBay Media’s Best of Show Award, presented by TV Tech.

“This contract is a continuation of the great relationship between our two organizations,” said Joe Turbolski, vice president of sales and marketing at Comark. “CTN purchased several Parallax transmitter systems for their repack needs where we confirmed the product’s performance and reliability. We’re proud that CTN has selected us as a long-term supplier for their high-power DTV broadcasting needs”