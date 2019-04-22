CTA Taps Reps. Walden, Murphy as 2019 Digital Patriots

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association will award its 2019 Digital Patriots Awards to Reps. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.). The awards are handed out annually to elected officials that champion policies that are vital to innovation in consumer technology.

Rep. Walden is the current ranking member and former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. As such, he assisted with the transition to digital television and more recently fighting for the RAY BAUM’S Act, as well as supporting the Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act.

Rep. Murphy is a member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, as well as the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support, and has been recognized as a proponent of “smart trade policy.” She is also chair of Future Forum.

“Reps. Walden and Murphy fight for smart, pro-growth policies that make America the world’s innovation leader,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, in the announcement.

In addition, 2019 International Innovation Champion Awards will be presented to Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the president for technology policy and deputy U.S. policy technology officer, and Switzerland’s Ambassador to the U.S. Martin Dahinden.

The recipients will be honored at the 15th Annual Digital Patriots Dinner on April 30 at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.