CTA Publishes Standard on TV Energy Measurement

ARLINGTON, VA.—The ink is dry on a new standard from the Consumer Technology Association. The “CTA-2037-B, Determination of Television Average Power Consumption” standard updates and defines methods for measuring the average power consumption of TVs, with an eye toward improving energy efficiency in TVs and promote consistency in measuring and reporting energy use.

CTA-2037-B is said to improve off of its predecessor, CTA-2037, by changing how special functions are configured for testing to better reflect current consumer TV-viewing habits. The standard has a new annex that explains how to configure special functions like Automatic Brightness Control, Motion Detection Dimming and HDR upscaling during testing. The standard also incorporates the Department of Energy’s Annual Energy Consumption calculation to yield figures for annual TV energy consumption.

“TVs are among the tech sector’s biggest success stories—and this revised industry standard for measuring their power consumption is important for keeping pace with changes in TV technology,” said Brian Markwalter, senior vice president of research and standards at CTA. “Today’s TVs have bigger screens, better features and more life-like pictures—and they’re getting thinner, lighter and more energy efficient. Accurately and appropriately measuring energy use is a fundamental element of energy efficiency policies and programs, which is why it’s critical to have so many stakeholders involved in the process.”

Stakeholders in the public and private sectors collaborated on the CTA-2037-B standard. For further information, visit standards.cta.tech.