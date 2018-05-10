CTA Posts Industry Standards Online

ARLINGTON VA.--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has made its library of industry standards available online for free at CTA.tech.

The library provides transparency and insight on standards used throughout the industry, including closed captioning; sending uncompressed digital television signals over high-speed interfaces; and standards that improve the accuracy and reliability of health and fitness technology, such as sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring devices.

The Consumer Technology Association Connections Guide, meanwhile, is a series of short videos that will walk users through how to connect a gaming system, streaming device, digital antenna, DVD or Blu-ray player to a TV to create the best audiovisual experience. Other guides cover smart homes, 4K Ultra HD and high-res audio.

The announcement was made at the CTA Technology & Standards Forum in Santa Clara, Calif.