Crosscreek Testifies for Fujinon



ALABASTER, ALA., and WAYNE, N.J.: Crosscreek Television Productions exclusively has used Fujinon lenses in its trucks for the past 28 years. In a new three-minute video testimonial entitled “Crosscreek Productions Equips New High-Def Truck with Fujinon Lenses”—recently posted on Facebook, YouTube, and the corporate blog by Fujifilm North America Corp.’s Optical Devices Division--Crosscreek’s National Sales Director Spruce McRee explains why his company has always entrusted its demanding mobile video business to Fujinon lenses:



“We’ve used many different Fujinon lenses on our trucks and really put them through the paces. We’ve found them to be extremely reliable, weatherproof, and easy to maintain,” McRee said. “In one of the most challenging events we do—National Hot Rod Association drag racing on ESPN--Fujinon lenses are subjected to punishing conditions, such as extreme temperatures, car exhaust, and burning rubber. If they can stand up to these conditions, they can hold up to just about anything.”



Crosscreek, the exclusive mobile unit provider for NHRA racing on ESPN, also provides trucks to other sporting events on ESPN as well as Fox Sports, The Spike Channel, and The Speed Channel. Crosscreek’s HD expando truck fleet currently includes: Voyager 9, Voyager 8, and the newest addition, Voyager 10. The trucks carry a variety of Fujinon lenses ranging from wide angle to telephoto, including the large HA88x and HA101x box-type field lenses that sports networks depend on to capture sports action from a distance.





