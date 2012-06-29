CreaTV mobile unit built with Broadcast Pix Granite1000 video control center

CreaTV San Jose, which provides four public access and education channels for San Jose, CA, has rolled out its first mobile production vehicle. Anchored with a Broadcast Pix Granite 1000 Video Control Center, the Ford E350 extended cargo van is being used to cover high school sports and other events.

CreaTV is no stranger to Broadcast Pix. The public access station already has a Granite 1000 in its large studio, Slate 1000 in its smaller studio and Slate Portable for remote shoots. In addition, it recently included Slate 500 systems as part of four portable production studios for San Jose schools as part of a grant project.



Since it hit the streets in 2011, the production van has been used mostly to record local high school football, though CreaTV has also produced coverage of roller derby, city meetings and its own CreaTiVe Awards program.



CreaTV makes extensive use of Granite’s Fluent workflow tools. The built-in Harris CG provides lower-thirds, scores and sponsor graphics during sports coverage, while the Fluent Animation Store delivers transitions for instant replay. Fluent Clip Store is used for opens and bumps as well.



Four 24in monitors in the truck are fed using Fluent-View. CreaTV purchased the Quad Monitor option, so each of the 24in monitors can be configured to best serve the crew members at the TD, graphics, audio and engineering stations.



Designed and built by Magic Wave Productions, which is based in Pleasanton, CA, the new production vehicle can accommodate up to five crew members. Beyond the Granite 1000, the van is also equipped with a Yamaha DM1000 audio console, Tightrope Media Systems ZEPLAY multichannel instant replay and two AJA Ki Pro recorders. Remote productions use three JVC GY-HM790U ProHD cameras, which are connected to the van via fiber.