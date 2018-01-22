CPB Offering $500,000 in Grants for Public Media Stations

WASHINGTON—There’s nothing like a good education and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting wants to help further innovation in public media education and services by offering $500,000 in grants to help 50 public media stations explore innovative education programs and initiatives.

Each education innovation grant will be worth $10,000. CPB will encourage stations to use the grants to connect educational projects to their local communities. Grants could include things like initiatives to amplify youth voices and support civic engagement and media literacy; to develop local curriculum and/or test new content; or to target new learning audiences on digital platforms.

Educational initiatives for any age group are eligible. Stations currently receiving funding from CPB for the American Graduate, Ready to Learn, and/or Veterans Coming Home initiatives will be eligible to apply for planning grant work that is distinct from what is already funded by CPB.

CPB announced the grants at the Public Media Thought Leader Forum during the 2018 National Educational Telecommunications Association conference in D.C.

More information for applying for innovation planning grants will be available in March at www.cpb.org/grants.