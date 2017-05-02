CPB, NEA Survive Trump Budget Axe

WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts will live to fight another day. After President Trump proposed zeroing the budget for both programs in his first budget proposal, Republicans and Democrats have come to an agreement with the proposed appropriations bill that will actually maintain CPB’s budget and give the NEA a slight increase. The appropriations bill is expected to be voted on this week and then signed by the president.

